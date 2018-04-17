& cplSiteName &

Optelian Intros 100G Hardened Muxponder for 5G Upgrades

4/20/2018
OTTAWA -- Optical networking solution provider Optelian introduces the MPX-9103 100G hardened (OSP compliant) muxponder designed for 5G upgrades, remote business services access and fiber deep architectures where 10G service growth is paramount. The MPX-9103 solves the need for 100G applications where a temperature controlled shelter or facility does not exist.

With the capability to aggregate up to ten 10G client side circuits onto a 100G line side interface, the 1 RU “pizza box” provides one of the most cost-effective outside plant (OSP) innovations to date. Further innovation within the MPX-9103 includes the ability to utilize commercially available 100G CFP transceivers for ultimate flexibility including SR, LR and DCO variants from a number of suppliers. The MPX-9103 provides full OTN capability.

Applications for the MPX-9103 include upgrading cell site fronthaul and backhaul to 5G capability where bandwidth increases are expected to be significant when compared to 4G requirements. Increased bandwidth demand will be driven by the large increase in bandwidth provided by 5G technology, deployment of small cell architectures, fixed wireless premise access and the plethora of emerging applications such as the internet of things, autonomous vehicles and other services. In addition, the MPX-9103 will allow service providers to now have flexibility with remote 100G capacity expansion without the expense of a fiber infrastructure upgrade where fiber relief may be necessary. The MPX-9103 dovetails with Optelian’s existing suite of hardened products for a whole system OSP solution.

The MPX-9103 has undergone NEBS qualification and is now available to all customers.

Optelian

