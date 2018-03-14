|
50GE: The New Optimal Next-Generation Basic Rate
3/20/2018
Ethernet Alliance Chairman John D'Ambrosia discusses the latest developments in the ecosystem, including the move to 50G as a baseline across all different rates of the Internet. At OFC 2018, the Alliance ran an interoperability demo in which Huawei was one of the participating vendors with its 5G router.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
Slideshows35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Dell CTO: Public Cloud Is 'Way More Expensive Than Buying From Us' Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 3/19/2018
Ex-Qualcomm CEO Jacobs Plots Bid for Company – Reports Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/16/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
Is Business Voice Rapidly Fading? Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/15/2018
Eurobites: BT Hires Sherman as Strategy Tank Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/14/2018
Upcoming Webinars
March 22, 2018
The Top 10 Reasons That Network Automation Projects Fail
Animals with Phones
Conferencing In Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
An Optical Transport Vision for the Cloud, 5G Era
By CHINA TELECOM
T-Mobile Fixes Broadband in the Czech Republic
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
Cloud Offers Business-Smart Operators a New Lease of Life
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
RuralStar – A New Horizon for Rural Mobile Users
By RuralStar