Eoptolink Launches 400Gbps Transceiver Portfolio at OFC 2018

3/14/2018
SAN DIEGO -- OFC -- Optical transceiver vendor, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd (SZSE: 300502) is proud to launch its 400Gbps optical transceiver family at this years OFC in San Diego.

It has put together a formidable portfolio for all major applications based on QSFP-DD (Double Density) and OSFP (Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable) depending on each customers individual preferences.

First off the production line, and being demonstrated at this years event, is a 2x200G (2xFR4) model that integrates eight 50G electrical transmit and eight 50G optical receive signals using 25Gbaud PAM4 modulation on to a pair of CS connectors.

Following this is the 4x100G QSFP56 family with DR4, FR4 and LR4 modules available throughout 2018 and early 2019. These models integrate eight 50Gbps electrical transmit and four 100Gbps optical receive signals using 50Gbaud PAM4 modulation on to a single duplex LC connector.

400Gbps per optical transceiver module means 12.8Tbps capacity of data is now available in a 1RU data switch, providing a significant increase in capacity for High Performance Computing (HPC) applications.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers 400G optics”, said James Zhang, Eoptolinks Director of Business Development. He adds, “We understand the need to support both QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors, and the beauty of our approach is that all our 400G transceivers can be produced in QSFP-DD and/or OSFP form factor. We have invested heavily in our 100G & 200G production lines and this has positioned us very well in our 400G roll out.”

As well as being used in Hyper Scale Data Centers, these transceivers are used by the major data switch vendors and Sean Davies, Eoptolinks Director of Sales for the Americas adds that “We are very pleased to be able to support the major switch vendors with 400G connectivity solutions.” He adds that “we fully understand the importance of our customers being able to offer improved ROI and significantly reduced Opex and Capex to their customers.”

Eoptolink will be showcasing its 2x200Gbps solutions at this years OFC in San Diego, March 13th to 15th, booth 4039 and its customers are invited to come along and see the demo in person.

