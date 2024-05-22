Infinera targets India's booming subsea and DCI markets

It has been an eventful last year for optical transport company Infinera, which is trumpeting growth in India after gaining share in the subsea and data center interconnect (DCI) markets.

"We were fortunate enough to have been awarded a majority of the new subsea cables that landed in India in the last year," said Ryan Perera, the senior vice president of Infinera's Asia-Pacific business. "These are open cables with multiple fiber pairs owned by different players, but the majority of them were awarded to Infinera." The subsea cables that landed in India last year included India-Asia-Xpress (IAX), India Europe Xpress (IEX), MIST and AAE-1.

In addition, Infinera claims to have won more than 200 terabytes of metro data center interconnect (DCI) business from hyperscalers in the last six months. It is deploying that technology in partnership with local service providers.

The growth opportunities

India's geographical position gives it a unique advantage as the gateway to southeast Asia in the region's developing subsea ecosystem. "Our research indicates that India's used international bandwidth is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 38% between 2021 and 2028," said a Telegeography blog. "This rate of growth implies international bandwidth demand will increase 10 times over this period."

Keen on diversifying the subsea segment to provide resilience, India's government is promoting new cable landing stations, including Digha in the state of West Bengal and Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. Several new subsea cables, such as Raman and 2Africa, are also likely to land this year. The booming subsea cable market is emerging as a big opportunity for optical transport vendors like Infinera.

This growth in international capacity and government support has given a boost to the region's data center industry. According to a recent CBRE report, India has now overtaken major countries such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, with the highest data center capacity – around 950 megawatts – in the entire Asia-Pacific (excluding China). The report further says the Indian data center market is likely to add capacity of 850 megawatts between 2024 and 2026, exceeding 1800 megawatts in total.

Several hyperscalers have either recently announced or plan investments to boost their data center presence in the region. For instance, Google is believed to be looking to acquire 22.5 acres of land in Navi Mumbai to set up its first "captive" data center in the country. Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft are both growing their data center presence in Hyderabad in South India, with AWS planning to invest $16.4 billion to build cloud infrastructure in India. In addition, social media giant Meta reportedly aims to open its first data center in India.

"India is becoming an epicenter of the data center industry in the region, and this is only going to grow," said Chandrasekhar Viswanathan, the sales director of Infinera India. The growing adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is likely to boost the data center industry, he believes.

"Our solutions and our people are the key factors behind our growth," said Perera. "First of all, we have a brand new product line [multi-haul GX Series], which can be optimized for any application. And the second factor is our people." The appointment of key senior professionals – including Vikram Anand, the vice president of sales and India's new country head, earlier this year – is likely to give an impetus to the company's Indian operations.

What may also help Infinera in India are moves against Chinese vendor Huawei. The Indian government has forced telcos to buy equipment from vendors with "trusted source" certification, which Huawei has not been able to secure. Without that, it will struggle to continue operating in India. Its absence would leave a vacuum for other players.

The challenges

Even as Infinera gains momentum in India, the service provider piece has yet to fall into place for the company, which has yet to start working with any Indian telco. This will be crucial as operators like Bharti Airtel plan investments to boost their transport infrastructure.

As for supply chain challenges in the region, Perera said: "We are working with the industry in the APAC region to address the issue of inventory digestion since the companies over-ordered during the COVID pandemic." As of now, Infinera does not have any plans to start manufacturing in India.

Competition is fierce, with the likes of Ciena and Nokia also targeting opportunities. But its growing DCI segment and the expected landing of various subsea cables this year make India a vital market for Infinera.