Eurobites: EXA sets up Genoa cable-landing station
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tunisie Telecom chooses Sparkle; Vodafone tops fixed broadband ratings in Germany, bangs the merger drum in UK; Colt extends availability of UCaaS offering.
May 29, 2024
EXA Infrastructure, the London-headquartered digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe to North America, is to upgrade its existing network facility in Genoa, Italy, to fully fledged cable-landing station status and invest in a new metro network ring to simplify access to other cable systems. Once it is completed, says EXA, the landing station in Genoa will have access to five transmission routes into other parts of Europe, providing additional redundancy and reliability. EXA already operates 18 such landing stations across Europe and North America.
Tunisian operator Tunisie Telecom has chosen Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia, for a new IP transit service to Europe, using a new route that runs from Sicily to Milan. Under the terms of the agreement, Sparkle will provide high-speed connectivity at its point of presence in Milan as well as dedicated capacity on Sparkle's new subsea cable that runs under the Tyrrhenian Sea from Palermo to Milan. Tunisie Telecom serves more than 6 million residential and business subscribers.
Vodafone Germany has come up trumps overall in CHIP magazine's fixed broadband network test for the second year in a row. The operator received the highest score for average download speeds, and also did well on price and performance. This year Vodafone Germany increased its average fixed-line download speed by more than 40%, taking it to 492.88 Mbit/s. However, the operator fared badly in the network availability category, coming bottom of the pile behind O2, Telekom and 1&1.
Meanwhile, Vodafone UK is beginning to sound like a broken record as it continues to make the case for its potential merger with rival mobile operator Three. This week's press-released effort sees Vodafone committing to deploy 5G standalone across rural Northern Ireland – as long as said merger gets the green light from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which is taking a long, hard look at the deal. In the words of Vodafone's chief network officer, Andrea Donà: "Evidently, we need to accelerate the rollout of 5G infrastructure to every corner of the UK, and the proposed merger with Three UK will enable this, ensuring rural Northern Ireland doesn't get left behind as a result."
French optical transport firm Ekinops has opened its new headquarters in Lannion, Brittany. Around 100 employees will be based at the 20,000 square meter site. Ekinops has customers in more than 70 countries.
London-based Colt Technologies has expanded its unified- communications-as-a-service offering, Colt Intelligent Communications (CIC), to seven more European countries, namely the Czech Republic, Finland, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. A total of 21 countries can now access the product, which runs on Microsoft's 365 platform and now includes new automation and AI features.
T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom's IT services arm, has hired Dr. Christian Loefert as its new head of marketing, effective September 1. He succeeds Jussi Wacklin, who is leaving the company at his own request. Loefert is currently responsible for marketing communications and mobile devices (which seems like a lot for one person) at Telekom Deutschland.
