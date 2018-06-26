ZTE Ban Gets Murkier as US Senators Seek Clarification

Now Republication Sentaors Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, as well as Democrat Chris Van Hollen are writing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for more information on one specific element of the initial April 15 denial order, which they reiterate broad support for.
"The Denial Order... has created uncertainty as to whether telecommunications operators and other customers can take actions to remove ZTE items from their network infrastructure and install products from other suppliers, and whether other suppliers can take actions to provide these customers with alternative products to ZTE items," the Senators wrote.
Tracking equipment The last tidbit reminds me of a study from a few years back that found that a Chinese-manufactured processing chip popular in all kinds of machines had a hard-coded backdoor -- and the fallout from that.
