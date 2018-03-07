& cplSiteName &

ZTE Appoints New CEO – Report

Ray Le Maistre
7/5/2018
50%
50%

Having just announced a new board of directors and been given a threadbare lifeline by US authorities, embattled Chinese vendor ZTE has now appointed a new senior management team, with the vendor's head of telco cloud, Xu Ziyang, handed the CEO role, according to the South China Morning Post.

ZTE has been fighting for its survival since April, when it was banned from sourcing vital US components by the US Dept. of Commerce in after the Chinese vendor was found to have breached penalties imposed for sanctions violations. (See ZTE Ceases Business Operations After US Ban.)

As part of its efforts to appease US authorities, ZTE has replaced its board and appears to be revamping its senior management line-up. The South China Morning Post report is as yet unconfirmed, but identifies Xu Ziyang, currently president of ZTE's Telecom Cloud and Core Network product line, as chief executive. He was also previously CEO of the vendor's operations in Germany.

ZTE's New CEO
A 2008 picture of Xu Ziyang. (Source: ZTE)
A 2008 picture of Xu Ziyang. (Source: ZTE)

Li Ying, a vice president in ZTE finance department, is to take over as CFO, while Gu Junying, who was named as an executive director on the new board only days ago, is reported to be the new head of human resources.

In addition, according to the report, deputy CTO Wang Xiyu will become CTO, while wireless technology expert Xu Feng will head up the vendor's devices business.

Having gained more than 8% Wednesday, following news of the lifting of some trading restrictions by the US, ZTE's share price dipped nearly 1.3% in Thursday trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For recent developments involving ZTE, see:

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Comcast Service Down – Just Start the Weekend Now
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/29/2018
Verizon's Go90 Shakes Hands With Eternity
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 7/2/2018
Ovum Survey Shocker: OTT Video Calling Is More Popular Than OTT Voice
James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst – Service Provider IT and Automation, Heavy Reading, 7/5/2018
No Customer Downside in Dell's Wall Street Return
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/2/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives