Windstream Wholesale, NCTC notch network transport deal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and LENEXA, Kan. – Windstream Wholesale, a nationwide provider of wholesale network transport services, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and pay-TV providers serving all 50 states, today announced the completion of a wholesale data services agreement giving NCTC's member operators access to preferred pricing and terms on transport connections through Windstream's nationwide data network.

Under the terms of the new agreement, NCTC's member operators who need to establish a dedicated connection to off-network resources as part of a network buildout, facilities upgrade or service area expansion will be able to obtain competitively priced point-to-point wave services from Windstream Wholesale.

"Since launching our Broadband Solutions program in late 2019, the NCTC has saved its membership approximately a million dollars," said Jared Baumann, NCTC's Vice President of Broadband Solutions. "We continue to work on developing relationships with additional network providers that are willing to offer our member operators competitive rates and terms on IP transit and transport services. This valuable partnership with Windstream gives our members highly competitive rates to internet exchanges allowing even more member companies to benefit from our current IP transit deals,"

The new agreement is effective May 15, 2020, for a three-year term. Member operators who wish to learn more or obtain a quote may visit https://broadband.nctconline.org for more details.

