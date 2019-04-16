Who Else Should Be in the Light Reading Hall of Fame?
Phil Harvey, US News Editor
It's time, once again, to honor some of the famous and infamous individuals that have made notable contributions to the global communications sector by nominating them to be inducted into the Light Reading Hall of Fame.
From its origination in 2010, our annual list celebrates individuals whose contributions have shaped the modern communications industry, or whose impact just cannot be ignored.
Our editors choose the inductees each year, but you can help influence their picks by voting in the Light Reading Hall of Fame 2019 Poll.
In our preliminary list, we have several seasoned execs with a wide range of backgrounds -- like perennial media favorite Meg Whitman, and telecom mover and shaker Hassan Ahmed. There are also a few pioneers in the poll -- Rouzbeh Yassini and Michael Joseph both shaped the way we communicate now, in remarkably different ways.
Our preliminary list of 15 Hall of Fame contenders also features another trailblazing cloud executive -- AWS CEO Andy Jassy -- and a blast from Light Reading's past, one of the most high-profile telecom vendor mascots in the history of the site, Ciena's own Lightworks Lou (ed. note: We couldn't find his LinkedIn page).
Please do take the poll and let us know if there's someone you'd rather see in the Hall of Fame this year that's not on our list.
And, if you're curious, here's a list of everyone who has made the Light Reading Hall of Fame to date:
