Who Else Should Be in the Light Reading Hall of Fame?

It's time, once again, to honor some of the famous and infamous individuals that have made notable contributions to the global communications sector by nominating them to be inducted into the Light Reading Hall of Fame.

From its origination in 2010, our annual list celebrates individuals whose contributions have shaped the modern communications industry, or whose impact just cannot be ignored.

Our editors choose the inductees each year, but you can help influence their picks by voting in the Light Reading Hall of Fame 2019 Poll.

In our preliminary list, we have several seasoned execs with a wide range of backgrounds -- like perennial media favorite Meg Whitman, and telecom mover and shaker Hassan Ahmed. There are also a few pioneers in the poll -- Rouzbeh Yassini and Michael Joseph both shaped the way we communicate now, in remarkably different ways.

Our preliminary list of 15 Hall of Fame contenders also features another trailblazing cloud executive -- AWS CEO Andy Jassy -- and a blast from Light Reading's past, one of the most high-profile telecom vendor mascots in the history of the site, Ciena's own Lightworks Lou (ed. note: We couldn't find his LinkedIn page).

Please do take the poll and let us know if there's someone you'd rather see in the Hall of Fame this year that's not on our list.

And, if you're curious, here's a list of everyone who has made the Light Reading Hall of Fame to date:

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2018



Basil Alwan, President of IP/Optical Networks, Nokia

Diane Greene, CEO, Google Cloud

John Legere, CEO, T-Mobile USA

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO, Facebook Light Reading Hall of Fame 2017



Nick McKeown

Reed Hastings

Tony Werner

Mukesh Ambani

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2016



Cesar Alierta

John Donovan

Hedy Lamarr

Pankaj Patel

Maggie Wilderotter

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2015



John Chambers

James Crowe

Jonny Ive

Chris Pinkham

Tom Wheeler

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2014



Larissa Herda

Glen F Post III

Kris Rinne

Brian Roberts

Stephen Elop

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2013



Martin Casado

John D'Ambrosia

Philip Falcone

Edward Snowden

Niklas Zennström

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2012



Irwin Jacobs

Charles Kao

Jack Grubman

Mark Wegleitner

Ren Zhenghfei

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2011



Ed Whitacre

Joe Nacchio

Hatem Dowidar

Martin Cooper

Gary Smith

Steve Jobs

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2010



Kobi Alexander

John Cioffi

Bernie Ebbers

Craig McCaw

Bob Metcalfe

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading