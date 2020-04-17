Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

What Elauwit's founders built after Boingo

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/17/2020
Comment (0)

The executives who founded Elauwit, a company that Boingo purchased in 2018 are back with a new company: Elauwit.

However, this new Elauwit (officially called Elauwit Connection) is slightly different from the old Elauwit (officially called Elauwit Networks), and may even end up partnering with Boingo for some efforts.

"We saw an opening in the multi-tenant office space – which doesn't interfere with the old Elauwit Networks business or Boingo's legacy business," Barry Rubens, co-founder and CEO of Elauwit Connection, wrote in response to questions from Light Reading, adding that Boingo did not acquire the Elauwit name. "After conversations with folks in the space, we decided to build a product and service offering to give office building owners more control over their telecom network, tenant experience and Internet service delivery. Then we figured out a way to help building owners generate ROI [return on investment] through ancillary revenue opportunities associated with Internet service. It's really a win-win."

Rubens explained that Dan McDonough founded Elauwit Networks (the one that Boingo purchased for $28 million) in 2008 after a stint in the newspaper business in order to deliver Internet connections into apartments and student housing. After roughly a decade of work and success, Rubens (then Elauwit Networks' CEO) said the company was working with capital partners on its next stage of growth when Boingo reached out.

"We were impressed with the culture of the company and believed that Boingo could help the Elauwit Networks team reach new heights. We were excited to do the transaction with a good company that had great leadership," he wrote.

Rubens left Boingo in the middle of 2019 while McDonough stuck around until the end of 2019 "and continues to have a strong relationship with Boingo's leadership team," Rubens added.

Then the two moved forward with their next venture: Elauwit Connection.

"Elauwit Networks (the assets of which we sold to Boingo) provided service in the multi-family space with a particular focus on off-campus student housing. Boingo likes the multi-family market and is doing a great job at providing a critical service in that space," Rubens explained. "Elauwit Connection is providing network construction and Internet service to the boutique, multi-tenant office space – totally different market with different needs, but still needing a quality Internet service with an excellent customer experience. Our best prospects are office buildings (in development or existing) that have 100K-plus square feet and at least a dozen commercial tenants."

Added Rubens: "To the extent these customers require 5G, DAS [distributed antenna systems] or cellular offload services, we've actually discussed partnering with Boingo to provide these services for us."

Elauwit's re-entry into the telecom space comes at a noteworthy time for Boingo. After a bout of layoffs the company's management reportedly hung a "for sale" sign atop its offices and is now waiting for the offers to roll in.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE