Ting tapped as first anchor tenant of Colorado Springs fiber network

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Today Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), announced that it is expanding into the Colorado Springs market as the initial anchor tenant on a city-wide fiber network owned by Colorado Springs Utilities.

Serving one of Colorado's most populous cities, the not-for-profit municipal utility is building next-generation fiber infrastructure that will advance opportunities and improve technological resilience throughout the community for decades to come. Construction on the fiber network will begin by Q3 2022 and is expected to surpass more than 200,000 addresses, bringing modern fiber infrastructure to all of Colorado Springs Utilities' customers.

During the early phases of infrastructure deployment, Ting will focus its efforts on establishing a local presence, making vital connections with enterprises within the community and hiring a dedicated Colorado Springs team. The company expects to be providing fiber internet access to local businesses, enterprises and residents in 2023.

