|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Live, Latin Fiber & Telco AI
11/12/2019
This week's pod features the usual suspects but in a novel environment -- the lobby of London's Montcalm Marble Arch Hotel. Our intrepid podders were between events, having just finished the inaugural Telecoms.com LIVE event with the Glotel Awards evening to come. They start with a recap of the event, move on to fiber innovation in Latin America and conclude with a review of the recent Telco AI Summit event.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms.
Related Stories
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Heavy Reading White Paper & Case Study: The Most Promising TDM to IP Solution for Network Modernization Today Case Study: How Cisco Enabled EarthLink to Modernize the Network with Next-Generation Optical Platforms Solution Overview: Flexible Light Orchestration of Wavelengths - a new control plane supporting flex spectrum networks Case Study: Nsight: Transformation through Software Automation Solution Overview: The Benefits of Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer (OTDR)
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2019
Transport Technologies & Testing Strategies for 5G Deployment
November 13, 2019
Standardize Your Telco Cloud to Accelerate, Assure & Automate
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
November 19, 2019
Adopting Automation. A Technology Imperative With Risk
December 3, 2019
Monetize 5G Transformation Today, with Analytics!
December 10, 2019
Using Big Data Analytics for Better Network Insights in the Cloud Era
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G Business Case Revisited
By Hayim Porat, CTO, ECI
Delivering True Value Through 5G Operation Map
By Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
Farms, Cows & 5G
By Cisco