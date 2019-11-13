& cplSiteName &
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Live, Latin Fiber & Telco AI

11/12/2019
This week's pod features the usual suspects but in a novel environment -- the lobby of London's Montcalm Marble Arch Hotel. Our intrepid podders were between events, having just finished the inaugural Telecoms.com LIVE event with the Glotel Awards evening to come. They start with a recap of the event, move on to fiber innovation in Latin America and conclude with a review of the recent Telco AI Summit event.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms.

