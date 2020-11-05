Telia Carrier ups fiber capacity in the US with Ciena

HANOVER, Md. – Telia Carrier, a leading network service provider, is deploying an integrated C&L-Band photonic line system from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). This network upgrade will double the usable signal spectrum to support increasing end-user demands and deliver reliable connectivity to U.S. web-scale and enterprise customers.

Key Facts:

• Telia Carrier is deploying Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) – which integrates both C&L-Band functions in a compact footprint and delivers more bandwidth to enable seamless on-demand growth for Telia Carrier customers. The RLS platform will allow Telia Carrier to expand its U.S. footprint, carry more traffic and quickly offer new cloud-based services. In addition, RLS’s open software architecture will address Telia Carrier’s need for automation and programmability.

• Expansion to the L-band has been limited to date because it has traditionally been a complex and manually-intensive process. With Ciena’s RLS, Telia Carrier will be able to overcome engineering challenges associated with L-Band upgrades, reduce deployment costs and expand into the L-Band without impacting existing C-Band channels.

• Telia Carrier will also leverage Ciena’s Waveserver transponders, powered by WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme as well as Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.

Executive Comments:

• “Everything starts and ends with our customers, who need to be connected to everything, everywhere, without interruption. This new expansion of our network is a demonstration of our commitment to delivering exceptional network infrastructure and services, while creating a connectivity experience for our customers that is so seamless that they don’t even know we’re here.” Andy Haynes, Chief Operating Officer at Telia Carrier

• “The digital economy continues to achieve incredible growth as the reliance on connectivity in our personal and professional lives reaches unprecedented levels. As Telia Carrier expands its’ geographical footprint and service offerings, our highly scalable and transformative network technologies will strengthen their competitive advantage and help them to stay ahead of the curve.” Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at Ciena

Telia Carrier