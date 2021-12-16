Telia Carrier deploys Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. and STOCKHOLM – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Telia Carrier announced today the selection of Infinera's ICE6 800G solution for Telia Carrier's global network after completing a successful trial of the technology on Telia Carrier's live number-one-ranked global network, AS1299. The decision to deploy Infinera's ICE6 comes after a field validation trial on the 2,396-km link in the US between Denver and Chicago. The trial was performed using Infinera's innovative ICE6 technology over an existing third-party line system and demonstrated superior performance and improved network capacity.

The trial demonstrated that by leveraging Infinera's ICE6 fifth-generation coherent technology, Telia Carrier was able to achieve transmission speeds of 600G and spectral efficiency of 5.33 bits/s/Hz, resulting in a fiber capacity increase of at least 50 percent compared to the previous generation of transponders. The success of the ICE6 trial highlights the tremendous value provided by Infinera's innovative 800G solution, which integrates and performs seamlessly and effectively across third-party line systems in an open environment.

"As a pioneer in deployment of open optical line technologies across the globe, deploying ICE6 on our network will be yet another example of how open and disaggregated networking works and allows for greater efficiency and agility," said Andrew Haynes, COO at Telia Carrier. "Innovative solutions like Infinera's ICE6 demonstrate the ability to achieve vast improvement across our optical network, from high-performance, high-speed transmission capacity to increased cost-efficiencies. Deploying ICE6 will enable us to introduce best-in-class technologies and infrastructure capabilities for our customers."

"Telia Carrier's embracing of open optical networking enables them to always be able to take advantage of the best technologies to create differentiated value for their customers," said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. "In this case, they were able to leverage the industry-leading performance of Infinera's ICE6 technology over their existing third-party line system to quickly and cost-effectively increase capacity and deliver new services to meet the ever-increasing connectivity needs of their global customers."

Telia Carrier

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)