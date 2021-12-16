"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Telia Carrier deploys Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent technology

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/16/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. and STOCKHOLM – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Telia Carrier announced today the selection of Infinera's ICE6 800G solution for Telia Carrier's global network after completing a successful trial of the technology on Telia Carrier's live number-one-ranked global network, AS1299. The decision to deploy Infinera's ICE6 comes after a field validation trial on the 2,396-km link in the US between Denver and Chicago. The trial was performed using Infinera's innovative ICE6 technology over an existing third-party line system and demonstrated superior performance and improved network capacity.

The trial demonstrated that by leveraging Infinera's ICE6 fifth-generation coherent technology, Telia Carrier was able to achieve transmission speeds of 600G and spectral efficiency of 5.33 bits/s/Hz, resulting in a fiber capacity increase of at least 50 percent compared to the previous generation of transponders. The success of the ICE6 trial highlights the tremendous value provided by Infinera's innovative 800G solution, which integrates and performs seamlessly and effectively across third-party line systems in an open environment.

"As a pioneer in deployment of open optical line technologies across the globe, deploying ICE6 on our network will be yet another example of how open and disaggregated networking works and allows for greater efficiency and agility," said Andrew Haynes, COO at Telia Carrier. "Innovative solutions like Infinera's ICE6 demonstrate the ability to achieve vast improvement across our optical network, from high-performance, high-speed transmission capacity to increased cost-efficiencies. Deploying ICE6 will enable us to introduce best-in-class technologies and infrastructure capabilities for our customers."

"Telia Carrier's embracing of open optical networking enables them to always be able to take advantage of the best technologies to create differentiated value for their customers," said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. "In this case, they were able to leverage the industry-leading performance of Infinera's ICE6 technology over their existing third-party line system to quickly and cost-effectively increase capacity and deliver new services to meet the ever-increasing connectivity needs of their global customers."

Telia Carrier

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigaverse Society
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE