Telefónica Puts Siae Microelettronica Through Its Paces

12/17/2019

MILAN -- Telefónica a global leader operator in fixed and mobile Telecommunication Networks and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA a leader in wireless transport technology successfully field tested the integrated IP/MPLS capabilities of the AGS20 layer3 microwave radio in Ecuador, enhancing the existing backhauling network for the current and the future 5G mobile generation. Deployment throughout the network is the next step.

AGS20 layer3 microwave radio integrates IP/MPLS networking acting as a combined CSA (Cell-Site-Aggregator), offering Telefónica the convergence of all services on the IP layer, extending IP/MPLS down to all cell sites.

“By integrating IP/MPLS into the microwave radio we can take another step forward in our network architecture simplification, collapsing all functionalities into a single equipment at the cell site, with a direct significant CAPEX saving and infrastructure reduction” says Jesús Folgueira, Global Head of IP and Transport Networks in Telefónica gCTIO, adding “furthermore transmission performances are enhanced as all data processing passes through a single switch fabric, reducing the number of network elements in the chain and improving latency”.

“Integrating L3 networking capabilities in microwave radios is a natural path to sustain the mobile network evolution into a more feature-rich infrastructures at minimum cost” says Paolo Galbiati head of plm in SIAE MICROELETTRONICA adding “IP/MPLS enables high scalability and multipath service protection in today’s topology characterized by mixed microwave and fibre deployments.”

Telefónica
Siae Microelettronica

