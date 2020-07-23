Technetix adds XGS-PON to final-mile access offerings

ALBOURNE, UK – Technetix is delighted to announce its 10/10G symmetrical XGS-PON solution and 10G EPON solution, including a flexible and pluggable micro 10G PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT), powered by technology from TiBiT Communications.

This addition to Technetix’ fibre portfolio further enhances the world class DBx access platform, which can now offer XGS-PON and 10G EPON in addition to traditional HFC, RFoG and Remote PHY services. It is feasible to build a high RF level RPD node and OLT in one housing using these building blocks, as this modular and flexible solution evolves with the needs of the network operator. There are approaching 1 million DBx units in the field which can now deliver high speed business services via fibre to enterprise, add 5G backhaul into existing networks, as well as serving more traditional PON FTTH network architectures.

"TiBiT is excited to be working with the team at Technetix to combine our expertise to meet the needs of the burgeoning FTTH market in Europe," says Jay Teborek, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TiBiT Communications.

“Technetix is further extending its optical capability,” says Sean Kitchingham, Vice President of Business Development, at Technetix. He continues, “As we extend our solution and problem solving capabilities into the optical access market, we are also increasing the level of flexibility and options available to our customers as they deploy high speed services in this increasingly complex market.” This OLT solution enables customers to deploy high capacity 10G PON from existing Ethernet switches. This disruptive technology fundamentally changes the way broadband access is deployed, another low cost, future-proof innovation from Technetix.

