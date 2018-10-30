PEACE Cable Project Enters Cable & Material Manufacturing Stage

SUZHOU, China -- PEACE Cable International Network Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of HENGTONG, is pleased to announce today, in conjunction with Huawei Marine Networks Co. Ltd, that the PEACE Cable project has entered into the cable and material manufacturing stage. The PEACE Cable system spanning 12,000 km will connect Asia, Africa and Europe and is targeted to be ready for service in the first quarter of 2020.

Once completed, the high-speed, 200G, 16Tbps per fiber pair PEACE Cable system will offer the shortest routes from China to Europe and Africa, dramatically reducing latency and providing a new information expressway for interconnection between the regions. The system’s open access and carrier neutral data centers will have a big impact in the countries connected to the cable system.

This project’s cable had been awarded to HENGTONG, whose submarine cables have been applied globally in recent years, including in the FOA project in Chile, the PNG project in Papua New Guinea, Avassa project in Comoros, the NaSCOM project in the Maldives, the Megacable project in Mexico and the IGW project in Peru, etc.

Sun Xiaohua, Chief Operating Officer of PEACE Cable said, “PEACE Cable has created a new business model in the submarine cable industry that builds a bridge for these regions communications and provides connectivity opportunities to players all along the route by investing in the branches and gaining bandwidth on the trunk in a more efficient way.”

Hengtong (HTGD)