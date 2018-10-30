& cplSiteName &

PEACE Cable Project Enters Cable & Material Manufacturing Stage

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/30/2018
50%
50%

SUZHOU, China -- PEACE Cable International Network Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of HENGTONG, is pleased to announce today, in conjunction with Huawei Marine Networks Co. Ltd, that the PEACE Cable project has entered into the cable and material manufacturing stage. The PEACE Cable system spanning 12,000 km will connect Asia, Africa and Europe and is targeted to be ready for service in the first quarter of 2020.

Once completed, the high-speed, 200G, 16Tbps per fiber pair PEACE Cable system will offer the shortest routes from China to Europe and Africa, dramatically reducing latency and providing a new information expressway for interconnection between the regions. The system’s open access and carrier neutral data centers will have a big impact in the countries connected to the cable system.

This project’s cable had been awarded to HENGTONG, whose submarine cables have been applied globally in recent years, including in the FOA project in Chile, the PNG project in Papua New Guinea, Avassa project in Comoros, the NaSCOM project in the Maldives, the Megacable project in Mexico and the IGW project in Peru, etc.

Sun Xiaohua, Chief Operating Officer of PEACE Cable said, “PEACE Cable has created a new business model in the submarine cable industry that builds a bridge for these regions communications and provides connectivity opportunities to players all along the route by investing in the branches and gaining bandwidth on the trunk in a more efficient way.”

Hengtong (HTGD)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Learning From HKT's Digital Transformation
By James Crawshaw, for Huawei
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics