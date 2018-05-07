& cplSiteName &

JV Launches New Montreal-Toronto Cable

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/12/2018
TORONTO -- Metro Optic, Crosslake Fibre, and Utilities Kingston announce today their plans to build a new fiber-optic cable system from Montréal to Toronto. The project will be developed by Maple Leaf Fibre Ltd., a joint venture of two leading independent Canadian providers of fibre optic network capacity, Crosslake Fibre ULC based in Toronto, Ontario and Metro Optic based in Montréal, Quebec. The Maple Leaf Fibre cable system will have a terrestrial segment between Montréal, Ottawa, and Kingston, and a submarine segment through Lake Ontario between Kingston and downtown Toronto.

Maple Leaf Fibre has partnered with Utilities Kingston as strategic investor and development partner to optimize route design and accelerate time to market. Utilities Kingston plans to use the cable system to further enhance its state-of-the-art fibre optic services.

Providing a physically diverse route from other cable systems, the Maple Leaf Fibre cable system will have a high fiber count and offer commercially-available dark fiber between Toronto and Montréal. Deploying advanced fiber optic technology along this optimized route will yield critical performance benefits to its users. The project has been in development for several months, has material customer backing, and is estimated to be completed during the second half of 2019.

"This is a truly exciting opportunity to develop much needed Internet Infrastructure along one of the busiest routes in Canada," states Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre. "We are thrilled to be working with great partners and believe that Maple Leaf Fibre has ideally positioned itself to provide a new, innovative solution in the Canadian wholesale marketplace."

Maple Leaf Fibre will own and operate the system as an independent operator, giving the company flexibility to provide innovative commercial solutions to customers. As a carrier-neutral provider, the company will offer dark fibre strands to carriers, data center operators, ISPs, OTTs, cable MSOs and government-sponsored advanced network projects, among others.

"Canada is uniquely situated as a gateway for high-capacity data flow between Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The Montréal-Toronto route is critical to reach Europe through the Maritimes, the major U.S. trading hubs of New York and Chicago to the South, and Asia to the West," says Michael Bucheit, CEO of Metro Optic.

"This project will provide new and existing businesses in Kingston with even faster and more reliable broadband connectivity – connecting them directly to centers in Toronto, Montréal and Ottawa," says Jim Keech, president and CEO of Utilities Kingston. "Fiber access is at the heart of strengthening our community’s competitive advantage, in particular with its potential to attract an enterprise-class data center, contributing to a smart and livable 21st century city. That's why we're pleased to support this initiative for Kingston."

Crosslake Fibre Inc.

