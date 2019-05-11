|
STL's CEO on Data Networks Innovation
11/5/2019
Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Connectivity Solutions at STL, shares his views on 5G, fiber, networks of the future and STL's data network innovation for tomorrow's network operators at the FTTX Council Africa Conference 2019 in South Africa.
Related Stories
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Heavy Reading White Paper & Case Study: The Most Promising TDM to IP Solution for Network Modernization Today Case Study: How Cisco Enabled EarthLink to Modernize the Network with Next-Generation Optical Platforms Solution Overview: Flexible Light Orchestration of Wavelengths - a new control plane supporting flex spectrum networks Case Study: Nsight: Transformation through Software Automation Solution Overview: The Benefits of Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer (OTDR)
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
November 6, 2019
How to Produce Live 8K 360-Degree Media Events
November 7, 2019
Security Orchestration and Automation for Telcos
November 12, 2019
RAN & Transport Convergence for Virtualized 5G & Beyond
November 13, 2019
Transport Technologies & Testing Strategies for 5G Deployment
November 13, 2019
Standardize Your Telco Cloud to Accelerate, Assure & Automate
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
November 19, 2019
Adopting Automation. A Technology Imperative With Risk
December 10, 2019
Using Big Data Analytics for Better Network Insights in the Cloud Era
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Delivering True Value Through 5G Operation Map
By Whale Cloud
Farms, Cows & 5G
By Cisco
How Cloud-Based Radio Finally Solves a Long-Standing Mobile Challenge
By Michael Clever, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
Sports Venues: Where 5G Brings a Truly Immersive Experience
By Peter Linder, 5G Evangelist, North America, Ericsson