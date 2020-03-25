Volta Networks joins TIP's Disaggregated Open Routers initiative

BOSTON – Volta Networks today announced its support for the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) initiative, which is being led by TIP’s Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group. Volta will also join the DOR project team, which is driving research into new network architectures and services using disaggregated open routing among the global service provider and vendor community.

“We know that working together and leveraging a diverse range of approaches from across the industry will lead to the greatest success, and we have already seen substantial progress on many of our initiatives. On behalf of TIP, we are excited to have Volta Networks join us on these efforts,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer at the Telecom Infra Project.

TIP was launched in 2016 to bring together a community of organizations dedicated to building a better infrastructure for global telecom networks. The TIP community has developed a robust portfolio of telecom infrastructure solutions, starting with early ideation carried through to deployments. TIP members collaborate to develop solutions across all areas of the technology stack, including access, transport, core and services, with solutions for service providers in a variety of environments, from urban to rural.

The OOPT project group is conducting an initiative focused on developing Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR), led by KDDI and Vodafone. Several OOPT technology providers are also supporting this initiative.

“As the first company with cloud-native virtual routing software, we believe strongly in having open standards for disaggregated routing, which is better for everyone in the ecosystem – service providers and vendors alike,” said Dean Bogdanovic, Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Networks. “Being part of TIP’s DOR project team reflects our commitment to open standards, multi-vendor interoperability and technical innovations in the routing market. Open networking will continue to be important as service providers look for new ways to improve the scale, performance, automation and economics of their networks.”

In 2019, Volta was selected as a finalist for several independent Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) request for information processes executed by service providers. These were based on the specification which defines open and disaggregated white box cell site gateway devices that operators can deploy in their 2G/3G/4G cell sites, as well as in upcoming 5G deployments, with support for Layer 2, Layer 3 and MPLS features. The DCSG finalists were selected based on solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and roadmap.

