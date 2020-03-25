Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsBig 5G Event
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing

Volta Networks joins TIP's Disaggregated Open Routers initiative

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/25/2020
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Volta Networks today announced its support for the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) initiative, which is being led by TIP’s Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group. Volta will also join the DOR project team, which is driving research into new network architectures and services using disaggregated open routing among the global service provider and vendor community.

“We know that working together and leveraging a diverse range of approaches from across the industry will lead to the greatest success, and we have already seen substantial progress on many of our initiatives. On behalf of TIP, we are excited to have Volta Networks join us on these efforts,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer at the Telecom Infra Project.

TIP was launched in 2016 to bring together a community of organizations dedicated to building a better infrastructure for global telecom networks. The TIP community has developed a robust portfolio of telecom infrastructure solutions, starting with early ideation carried through to deployments. TIP members collaborate to develop solutions across all areas of the technology stack, including access, transport, core and services, with solutions for service providers in a variety of environments, from urban to rural.

The OOPT project group is conducting an initiative focused on developing Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR), led by KDDI and Vodafone. Several OOPT technology providers are also supporting this initiative.

“As the first company with cloud-native virtual routing software, we believe strongly in having open standards for disaggregated routing, which is better for everyone in the ecosystem – service providers and vendors alike,” said Dean Bogdanovic, Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Networks. “Being part of TIP’s DOR project team reflects our commitment to open standards, multi-vendor interoperability and technical innovations in the routing market. Open networking will continue to be important as service providers look for new ways to improve the scale, performance, automation and economics of their networks.”

In 2019, Volta was selected as a finalist for several independent Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) request for information processes executed by service providers. These were based on the specification which defines open and disaggregated white box cell site gateway devices that operators can deploy in their 2G/3G/4G cell sites, as well as in upcoming 5G deployments, with support for Layer 2, Layer 3 and MPLS features. The DCSG finalists were selected based on solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and roadmap.

Volta Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
Big 5G Event
September 24-22, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE