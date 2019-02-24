Sprint Adds to Backhaul Capacity With New Cisco Routers

BARCELONA -- MWC19 -- Cisco today announced its collaboration with Sprint to deploy new routing technology to support Sprint’s growing backhaul network traffic as it prepares to launch mobile 5G service in nine cities in the first half of 2019.

As mobile operators prepare for the possibilities 5G will bring across vertical markets, many are making changes to automate and simplify core network functions and backhaul transport operations to increase capacity and enable faster speeds. All the while accommodating backward or transitional support for 3G and 4G devices and applications.

To accomplish its goals, Sprint is relying on the Cisco Network Convergence System 540 router series, which is capable of tripling backhaul network capacity and delivering 100G connectivity into the core transport network. With added support of streaming telemetry and integration with Cisco Network Services Orchestrator for performance optimization and network automation, Sprint is better positioned for 5G capacity demands in targeted locations.

"Cisco NCS routing technology powered by automation software running traffic over dark fiber offers us an ideal blend of innovative technology to support our LTE Advanced and 5G network," said Greg O’Connor, vice president of Network Core and Access, Sprint. "This mix of innovation strengthens our backhaul network and our ability to support connect-to-everything experiences for our customers."

Cisco Systems

Sprint