Ray Mota on Cisco's Network Vision
12/12/2019
Ray Mota, CEO and principal analyst for ACG Research, dives into Cisco's 'Internet for the Future' strategy, noting that the key focus is on helping service providers boost capacity as they roll out 5G and other new services while keeping costs in line. That's important because customers are using more bandwidth but aren't paying more for it, notes Mota.
