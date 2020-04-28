Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing

Juniper CEO: Orders were up, but COVID-19 slowed down supply chain

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/28/2020
Comment (0)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and provided its outlook for the three months ending June 30, 2020.

Net revenues were $998.0 million, flat year-over-year, and a decrease of 17% sequentially.

GAAP operating margin was 3.9%, a decrease from 4.3% in the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease from 14.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.6%, a decrease from 11.2% in the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease from 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income was $20.4 million, a decrease of 34% year-over-year, and a decrease of 88% sequentially, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.06.

Non-GAAP net income was $77.2 million, a decrease of 17% year-over-year, and a decrease of 61% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.23.

"Orders grew 10% on a year-over-year basis during the March quarter and improved across each of our core industry verticals. With our stronger than expected demand, we believe our financial results would have exceeded the mid-point of our guidance if not for supply challenges we faced resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Juniper's CEO, Rami Rahim. "While we are starting to see some weakness in our enterprise pipeline, which is impacting visibility into the second half of the year, we believe the overall momentum we are seeing speaks to the strength of our solutions, our strong customer relationships and the efforts we undertook to diversify the business across verticals and customers over the past several years."

"We are executing well despite the significant challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Juniper's CFO, Ken Miller. "We are making progress ramping our supply chain back to full productivity and continue to effectively manage costs while positioning the business for future growth. Our balance sheet remains strong and we continue to generate cash, which we expect will position us to not only weather the current crisis, but also to come out stronger on the other side."

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Results

Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31, 2020 were $2,529.9 million, compared to $3,502.7 million as of March 31, 2019, and $2,543.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash flows provided by operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $272.2 million, compared to $159.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $95.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Days sales outstanding in accounts receivable was 61 days in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 58 days in the first quarter of 2019, and 66 days in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Capital expenditures were $21.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expense was $53.7 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Outlook

We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be essentially flat sequentially relative to Q1. We expect to see sequential volume driven improvements in margin during the June quarter to be offset by certain strategic insertion opportunities in addition to increased logistics and other supply chain-related costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We expect second quarter non-GAAP operating expense to decline sequentially as we continue to focus on prudent cost management while continuing to invest to capture future opportunities.

Our Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid on June 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020. We remain committed to paying our dividend. While we expect to remain opportunistic with respect to share buybacks, we expect to place a greater emphasis on further building liquidity in this uncertain environment.

Our guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 is as follows:

  • Revenue will be approximately $1,060 million, plus or minus $50 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 59.5%, plus or minus 1.0%.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses will be approximately $480 million, plus or minus $5 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin will be approximately 14.0% at the mid-point of revenue guidance.
  • Non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 19.5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately $0.34, plus or minus $0.05. This assumes a share count of approximately 332 million.

Juniper Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE