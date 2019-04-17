DriveNets Unveils 400G Virtual Router

RA'ANANA, Israel -- DriveNets announced an industry first today: Its Network Cloud software-based disaggregated router has added 400G-port routing support and is now being tested and certified by a tier-1 Telco customer.

The only solution of its kind, it demonstrates the agility and scalability of the Network Cloud model where cloud-native routing software can quickly support new functions in the underlying white-box hardware. The achievement validates the vision behind Network Cloud -- to simplify and scale service providers' rollout of 5G and other new services, and meet customers' growing demands faster than competitors.

In February, the company emerged from stealth with $110 Million in Series A funding, establishing itself as a trusted alternative for tier-1 service providers seeking to replace traditional monolithic routing solutions. DriveNets' latest routing software release supports a packet-forwarding white-box based on Broadcom's Jericho2 chipset which has high-speed, high-density port interfaces of 100G and 400G. Network Cloud is the only router on the market designed to scale 100/400G ports up to performance of 768Tb, which could form the highest capacity router on the market. This development demonstrates DriveNets' commitment to implementing the most advanced technology to best serve their customers' needs.

Network Cloud's solution offers a new technological and economic model to reinvigorate network economics. Inspired by the hyperscalers, Network Cloud runs the routing data plane on cost-efficient white-boxes and the control plane on standard servers, disconnecting network cost from capacity growth. It allows service providers to handle exponential growth in demand and to roll-out new services while growing their profits. Network Cloud can run any network function as a microservice on the same distributed hardware infrastructure, built with only two generic hardware building blocks, greatly reducing operational costs and logistical challenges. Its cloud-native capabilities such as Zero Touch Provisioning, full life cycle management and automation, as well as superior diagnostics with unmatched transparency further reduce operational complexity.

"Unlike existing offerings, Network Cloud has built a disaggregated router from scratch. We adapted the data-center switching model behind the world's largest clouds to routing, at a carrier-grade level, to build the world's largest Service Providers' networks. We are proud to show how DriveNets can rapidly and reliably deploy technological innovations at that scale," said Ido Susan CEO and Co-Founder of DriveNets.

"Just like hyper-scale cloud providers have disaggregated hardware and software for maximum agility, DriveNets is bringing a similar approach to the service provider router market. It is impressive to see it coming to life, taking full advantage of the strength and scale of our Jericho2 device," said Ram Velaga, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Switch Products Division at Broadcom.

DriveNets was founded in 2015 by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful telco entrepreneurs. Susan previously co-founded Intucell, the company that invented the Self Optimizing Network (SON) and was acquired by Cisco for $475 million. Kobrinsky founded the web conferencing specialist, Interwise, which was acquired by AT&T for $121 million.

DriveNets