DriveNets Touts Distributed Disaggregated Chassis Design

RA'ANANA, Israel -- DriveNets today announced that its Network Cloud is the first solution on the market that supports the distributed disaggregated chassis model for building a scale-out forwarding system, presented this morning at the OCP regional summit in Amsterdam.

Enabling the largest cloud-native disaggregated core and edge router on the market, DriveNets Network Cloud uniquely scales from a single-box router of 4Tb/s, to a cluster of white boxes that operate as a single router supporting 768 Tb/s (7680 ports of 100G). DriveNets’ engineering lab which was founded in October 2018 is the largest of its kind in the world running white boxes that are based on the distributed disaggregated model. DriveNets Network Cloud is the highest scale disaggregated router in the market today and is already in PoCs with tier 1 service providers.

"We have worked closely with industry leaders, white-box manufacturers and silicon developers, to deliver Network Cloud software that supports large-scale network deployments based on Broadcom’s Jericho family and we are excited to be part of the team that is leading the market with this innovation," said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder, DriveNets.

DriveNets’ Network Cloud’s massive scale, service agility and industry momentum are proof points of this distributed disaggregated networking vision, based on disaggregation of hardware and software and the use of white boxes built on merchant silicon. DriveNets Network Cloud disrupts the service providers’ market in the same way hyperscalers disrupted the cloud space - completely changing the network economic and operational models, keeping costs down and profitability up while innovating at a much higher speed.

“Broadcom's Jericho2 programmable ASIC combined with DriveNets’ Network Cloud software and ODM white boxes, enable service providers a clear path towards fully-disaggregated router platforms,” said Oozie Parizer, senior director of marketing of the Switch Products Division at Broadcom. “Based on the Distributed Disaggregated Chassis design recently submitted to OCP, these platforms deliver significant CAPEX and OPEX savings for next generation edge and core networks, while providing the required scale and features needed for large-scale network deployment."

DriveNets innovative software and networking architecture supports the distributed disaggregated chassis model and enables large scale carrier-grade networking, based on the following capabilities:

Disaggregated procurement of hardware and software – DriveNets offers Network Cloud - a cloud-native high-scale networking software

DriveNets Network Cloud runs over white boxes built on merchant silicon