Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Events
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing

Cisco CEO says customers are waiting but the catalysts are there

News Analysis Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief 2/12/2020
Comment (0)

Cisco's not slowing down, but some of its customers are pausing to see what growth drivers they need to react to, and when they need to react. That's the message from Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins who, on today's earnings conference call, was upbeat about the networking giant's service provider business.

A quarter ago, Robbins said the same thing. Customers are still happy; they're still buying. They just are pausing to weigh their options or to wait for some macroeconomic issues to clear up.

How long a pause some customers will take is is anyone's guess.

Cisco posted second-quarter GAAP earnings of $0.68 on revenues of $12.01 billion and both numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Still, the general slowdown in customer activity is showing up in the numbers. The company predicted a year-over-year drop in revenue of between 1.5 to 3.5% next quarter.

The company's service provider routing business is reported as part of a larger group called Infrastructure Platforms; Infrastructure Platforms brought in $6.5 billion in revenue for the quarter, down 8% year-over-year. The company's service provider customer segment was down 11% year-over-year in orders, Cisco said.

Robbins recalled December's launch of Cisco's Silicon One products and strategy as proof that Cisco was still very serious about its service provider business.

The change in architecture (and business model) for Cisco ushered in by Silicon One was that "we also announced that we would be willing to sell our silicon to go into a white box, or sell it just directly to a customer if that's how they'd like to procure it," said Robbins.

"Several [large cloud providers] were with us at the announcement in December, which shows you their belief and what we're doing," Robbins added. "We have taken orders for both [Silicon One architectures] from different cloud players."

Robbins also said Cisco had customer wins to support 5G rollouts with "over 30 customers" around the world. Some of those wins are cell site aggregation, some were backhaul and some were core infrastructure wins, Robbins said. "Most of them are in non-standalone, which means they're enhancing their current networks," he added.

By next year, Robbins said the transition to 400G and more 5G buildouts will be the key drivers for Cisco's service provider business.

Related posts:

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 13, 2020 Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE