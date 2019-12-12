|
Cisco Bets Its Business on 'Internet for the Future' Strategy
12/12/2019
Cisco's audacious new "Internet for the Future" strategy, which comprises completely new silicon, operating system software and a new business model, is either going to drive Cisco's domination of Internet infrastructure for a generation to come -- or flop spectacularly. With a strategy as ambitious as Cisco's, there's no middle ground, says Light Reading's Mitch Wagner.
