Cisco Bets Its Business on 'Internet for the Future' Strategy

12/12/2019
Cisco's audacious new "Internet for the Future" strategy, which comprises completely new silicon, operating system software and a new business model, is either going to drive Cisco's domination of Internet infrastructure for a generation to come -- or flop spectacularly. With a strategy as ambitious as Cisco's, there's no middle ground, says Light Reading's Mitch Wagner.
