Routing

Arrcus adds virtual distributed routing, multi-cloud networking

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/22/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, is transforming the infrastructure landscape for businesses with the triple announcements of the Virtualized Distributed Routing (VDRTM) and the Multi-Cloud Networking (MCNTM) solutions and adding world-leading networking experts to his technical advisory board (TAB).

Powered by ArcOS, the leading independent networking software solution network operating system, VDR and MCN seamlessly extend Arrcus' existing production solutions portfolio to the backbone/edge and multi-cloud environments, respectively. The Arrcus VDR solution enables a modern, massively scalable, distributed routing platform that provides a 10x more scalable alternative to traditional chassis-based router platforms. The Arrcus MCN platform enables highly available connectivity for workloads and data with hyperscale performance and security across any cloud, any region, and any site.

These announcements allow customers to, for the first time, discover the Power of One – One simple network, One scalable architecture, and One seamless experience to connect billions.

Check out the details on the announcements below:

As a result of the globally-connected, always-on environment, now accelerated by the Covid19 pandemic, and advanced further by the 5G and multi-cloud market trends, businesses are facing unprecedented challenges. A digital-first approach to infrastructure is required to deliver the baseline expectations of superior end-customer experiences, new monetization models, 5 9's of service level agreements (SLA), while aggressively controlling costs of network infrastructure.

This has led to advanced software-centric networking innovations such as segment routing (SRv6, SR-MPLS), EVPN, multi-cloud services (across both public and private cloud) becoming essential for massive scale, resiliency, security, and low latency capabilities across data centers, multi-cloud, and edge environments.

"To better serve our customers, meet strict SLAs and scale in the 5G era, we require solutions that advance our infrastructure in a scalable, reliable, and flexible manner," said Dorian Kim, VP of IP Engineering for the Global IP Network at NTT Ltd. "Arrcus is leading the transformation of the industry with its innovative virtualized distributed router. This solution, combined with ArcOS and its key capabilities such as segment routing IPv6 (SRv6), enables the operational scale and performance that we require."

"Modern networks are characterized by unified software-centric solutions that lend themselves to high-performance, operational velocity, and overall quality at scale. ArcOS, the networking operating system, designed based on first principles, is the right foundational block for building such networks," said Dave Ward, CEO of PacketFabric. "By seamlessly supporting solutions across multiple points of the network, Arrcus is rapidly transforming the way the world thinks about connectivity and their networking infrastructure."

"The data center networking IP Clos fabric needs to be integrated to serve Networking Operations (NetOps), DevOps, and Security Operations (SecOps) as organizations require a single, integrated network solution to manage costs, operational efficiency, application performance, and security. ArcOS has achieved the integration of 'overlay' and 'underlay' networking requirements enabling datacenters, edge and multi-cloud needs to a converged solution. As a result, Arrcus is singularly positioned to transform the industry to one based on a modern, digital first network." said Scott Raynovich, Chief Analyst of Futuriom.

"Enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) have assets that are distributed across data centers, edge, cloud and increasingly multi-cloud environments. Unfortunately, legacy networking vendors provide closed, siloed point solutions that are ineffective and riddled with unnecessarily high capex and opex costs. With the Power of One - One simple network, One scalable architecture, and One seamless way to connect billions - Arrcus provides solutions across the data center, the edge, and the multi-cloud, while providing you the freedom to thrive," said Devesh Garg founder and CEO of Arrcus.

Arrcus

