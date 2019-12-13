Podcast: The Big Cisco Silicon One Recap

In the following podcast episode, Light Reading's Mitch Wagner has two big news interviews and a summary report from the Cisco Systems press conference in San Francisco this week.

The Cisco news event featured some major new networking portfolio announcements. Cisco launched its new Silicon One chip, an entirely new family of routers, some new enhanced operating system software and new optical components to help service providers and webscale companies bring down the cost of moving bits around the Internet.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading