& cplSiteName &

Podcast: The Big Cisco Silicon One Recap

Phil Harvey
12/13/2019

In the following podcast episode, Light Reading's Mitch Wagner has two big news interviews and a summary report from the Cisco Systems press conference in San Francisco this week.

Skip right ahead to the 03:40 mark for the coverage.

The Cisco news event featured some major new networking portfolio announcements. Cisco launched its new Silicon One chip, an entirely new family of routers, some new enhanced operating system software and new optical components to help service providers and webscale companies bring down the cost of moving bits around the Internet.

You can subscribe to The Light Reading podcast on:

  • Google Play
  • Apple Podcasts
  • Overcast
  • Spotify
  • SoundCloud

    • Related posts:

    Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    Related Stories
    Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    More Blogs from The Philter
    Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser interview Juniper CEO Rami Rahim about his thoughts on 400G, where AI will matter in the enterprise and what it will mean for service providers.
    What did our analyst colleagues and fellow editors think of all the big booths, meetings and crowded corridors?
    Videophone zombies. Disappearing phones. Moaning mobile services. Glass that makes your skin crawl. Don't be afraid. It's the Light Reading Podcast Halloween Special!
    'This is the next big technology transformation in the communications world and I think it's going to completely upend some companies' business models.'
    Featured Video
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
    More Slideshows