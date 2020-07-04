Podcast: NTT Research President and CEO Kazu Gomi

Kazuhiro (Kazu) Gomi, president and CEO of NTT Research, joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on this episode to discuss the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) initiative. This effort, first announced last year, is taking steps to build a new kind of optical network, with improvements in silicon photonics, edge computing and connected computing.

This NTT subsidiary, in cooperation with Intel, Sony and others, wants a new network to provide massive amounts of bandwidth while operating at lower power and with lower latency. This ambitious effort isn't just about building new optical networks; it's also intended to create a "better world for all global citizens."

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading