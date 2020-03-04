Podcast: Carrier voice traffic stays over-the-top

On this podcast, TeleGeography's Paul Brodsky joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey to talk about international voice traffic and how the mix of traffic on carrier networks has changed over the years.

TeleGeography's latest estimates say that international over-the-top (OTT) voice traffic reached 1 trillion minutes in 2019, compared to just 432 billion minutes of international carrier traffic.

People are still calling each other on the phone, and carriers are still moving that traffic, but how they're connecting has certainly changed, Brodsky said.

