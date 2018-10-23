Infinera Pitches Fiber-deep Access Solution at Cable Operators

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced today the availability of an innovative packet-optical aggregation and transport solution purpose-built to accelerate and simplify the delivery of high-speed, low-latency services in access networks at the lowest total cost of ownership. The new 1.6 terabit High-Density Ethernet Aggregator (HDEA) enables network operators to cost-efficiently address key operational and service deployment challenges in fiber-deep access environments, including Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) in cable networks and 5G radio access network (RAN) transport infrastructure.

“The rapid pace of migration from 1G to 10G connectivity in access networks will create economic and operational challenges for operators, and nowhere is this more evident than in the move to DAA within cable access networks,” said Heidi Adams, Senior Research Director, IP & Optical Networks, IHS-Markit. “Space constraints, power efficiency, and cable management are all key concerns when introducing large-scale aggregation into hub-site locations. Infinera’s new HDEA platform tackles these challenges head-on.”

The Infinera HDEA, part of the Infinera XTM Series, is an access-optimized packet-optical aggregator that seamlessly integrates optical transport capabilities, Metro Ethernet Forum Carrier Ethernet 2.0-compliant Layer 2 Ethernet functionality and open, programmable software control, including direct access via OpenFlow. Designed to support 1.6 terabits of capacity in an ultra-compact 1 rack unit (1RU) chassis, the HDEA solution is optimized for a range of access network applications, including ultra-high density 10G aggregation in DAA networks, 4G/5G mobile backhaul and high-capacity business Ethernet.

Key customer benefits include:

Lowest total cost of ownership: The HDEA increases 10G density twofold and lowers power consumption by approximately half over comparable solutions, dramatically reducing operational expenses and capital expenses as access networks scale.

Simplified mass subscriber connectivity: The HDEA accelerates and simplifies commissioning of high capacity such as 10G services with Infinera’s Auto-Lambda zero-touch provisioning capabilities, while mitigating deployment-impacting fiber management complexities by reducing fibers by a factor of 20 times with a unique sliding-mount design.