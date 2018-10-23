Infinera Pitches Fiber-deep Access Solution at Cable Operators
Light Reading
SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced today the availability of an innovative packet-optical aggregation and transport solution purpose-built to accelerate and simplify the delivery of high-speed, low-latency services in access networks at the lowest total cost of ownership. The new 1.6 terabit High-Density Ethernet Aggregator (HDEA) enables network operators to cost-efficiently address key operational and service deployment challenges in fiber-deep access environments, including Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) in cable networks and 5G radio access network (RAN) transport infrastructure.
“The rapid pace of migration from 1G to 10G connectivity in access networks will create economic and operational challenges for operators, and nowhere is this more evident than in the move to DAA within cable access networks,” said Heidi Adams, Senior Research Director, IP & Optical Networks, IHS-Markit. “Space constraints, power efficiency, and cable management are all key concerns when introducing large-scale aggregation into hub-site locations. Infinera’s new HDEA platform tackles these challenges head-on.”
The Infinera HDEA, part of the Infinera XTM Series, is an access-optimized packet-optical aggregator that seamlessly integrates optical transport capabilities, Metro Ethernet Forum Carrier Ethernet 2.0-compliant Layer 2 Ethernet functionality and open, programmable software control, including direct access via OpenFlow. Designed to support 1.6 terabits of capacity in an ultra-compact 1 rack unit (1RU) chassis, the HDEA solution is optimized for a range of access network applications, including ultra-high density 10G aggregation in DAA networks, 4G/5G mobile backhaul and high-capacity business Ethernet.
Key customer benefits include:
“When we demonstrate to our customers how the HDEA enables the installation and commissioning of up to 1.6 terabits of packet-optical aggregation in 1RU in less than 10 minutes, the lights go on in a big way,” said Glenn Laxdal, Infinera Senior Vice President and General Manager, Product Management. “This innovative new packet-optical access offering reinforces our commitment to extending the reach of our networking solutions and driving unprecedented value for our customers.”
Infinera product and technology experts will be at the SCTE ISBE Cable-Tec Expo this week in booth 2905. Visit us to learn more about Infinera’s comprehensive solutions for cable operators. Customers can contact Infinera to arrange for a demonstration of our industry-leading intelligent transport solutions at the show, including our newly introduced HDEA solution and the latest advances in Infinera Auto-Lambda technology.
Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)