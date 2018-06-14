& cplSiteName &

Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
6/14/2018
50%
50%

OTTAWA -- The telecom industry is moving toward autonomous networks, but Ciena says it is taking a different approach. The optical and packet transport company is eager to promote the "Adaptive Network" as a means to enable the network to react to unanticipated changes in traffic, connectivity and services.

In a recent interview with Light Reading, Brian Lavallée, senior director of Solutions Marketing for Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN), says the Adaptive Network could assist service providers in managing and re-allocating bandwidth for the "glut of traffic demand" in upcoming 5G mobile networks. Also, he says this approach can help operators turn up services faster and "get rid of those mundane tasks people do over and over again that are error-prone."

At Ciena's annual Vectors Event in Ottawa, Ontario, Light Reading sat down with Ciena CTO Steve Alexander to discusses why some customers are leery of fully autonomous networks, and how Ciena is collaborating with service provider customers to prepare for 5G deployments with platforms like the Adaptive Network.

Ciena CTO Steve Alexander
Ciena CTO Steve Alexander

Stay tuned for part two of this series where Alexander discusses Ciena's strategies for growth and identifies the next big leap for optical transport technology.

Kelsey Ziser: How is Ciena working with service providers to help prepare for the infrastructure, capacity and traffic management requirements for 5G?

Steve Alexander: Where we usually end up talking to customers about 5G is in three different areas.

One piece of 5G is the user experience, devices like your cell phone gets faster. The second piece that frequently is talked about is point-to-point microwave or millimeter wave, but it's the wireless edge/wireless access. The third piece that's discussed is 5G as the infrastructure for the Internet of Things.

All of those require densification at the edge of network. So more antenna locations, more fiber to more antenna locations, higher rates per site -- densifying the edge of the network and adding more and more capacity. So customers want to know how to put fiber closer to the edge of network -- the MSOs in particular have a project called Fiber deep which is replacing what is effectively the old analog coax plant with a fiber plant as close to the edge customers as they can make it go practically. If you already have fiber connections to cell towers, you're talking about how to move them from 1G connections to 10G connections – we even see some folks thinking about moving to 100G connections to handle the sheer volume of traffic coming to the network from the edge. (See Optical on the Up: OFC 2018.)

Deep dive into real-world issues and virtualization deployment challenges with industry leaders. Join Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver, Sept. 24-26. Register now for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

There's a lot of interest in a technology called Time Sensitive Networking where you can specify, on a service flow by service flow basis, how the network will treat [traffic] in terms of total latency. So you can have some high priority and low priority traffic and network will behave differently depending on the types of traffic.

The customer conversations have been very broad and deep – a lot of discussions on connectivity and capacity but also discussions on "How do I build the network so it can adapt to all these different traffic types I'm seeing come on board?"

Next Page: Steve Alexander on the Adaptive Network versus Skynet

(2)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Kelsey Ziser
50%
50%
Kelsey Ziser,
 User Rank: Blogger
6/14/2018 | 4:41:41 PM
Re: The Adaptive Company
@Sterling thanks for providing that historical context. The Adaptive Network discussion came up throughout the Vectors event and Ciena discussed how their different technologies fit into the Adaptive Network layers of programmable infrastructure; analytics and intelligence; and software control and automation.
Sterling Perrin
50%
50%
Sterling Perrin,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
6/14/2018 | 4:25:16 PM
The Adaptive Company
Good interview.

One thing that occurs to me in reading this is how little Steve's comments have in common with what he would have been talking about 20 or even 10 years ago - it was once all about DWDM and optical switching. The ability to adapt to market changes is a big part of why Ciena is around today and many others are not. 

In the early days of optical switching, I remember many conversations with Tellabs in which they said they have no need to move away from their massive DCS business. When the "telecom winter" hit in 2001, rival Sycamore hibernated to wait it out while Ciena made acquisition bets to expand into new areas. Nortel was once the world optics leader, but Ciena outlasted them, etc.

On one level, the heavy software and automation focus seems a stretch for this company, but they do have a long history of understanding coming change and making the right moves in advance. Steve Alexander certainly contributed to that success.

Sterling
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Faizel Lakhani has always said selling pipes is not the end game for service providers. With Guavus' AI technology and real-time analytics, he hopes to be the first to tell them what's next.
The DWDM company has grown into Ethernet networking and now open software architectures. We sat down with CEO Gary Smith to get a fix on Ciena's current identity.
The Nokia CEO tells Craig Matsumoto why telcos need to find new opportunity in 5G and why the Alcatel-Lucent acquisition succeeded.
Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president of strategy for VMware's Telco Group, is leading the company's charge into carrier networks.
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon Names Vestberg as New CEO
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/8/2018
5G & Industrial Automation: Creating the Factory of the Future
Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/11/2018
Big Telcos Have Slashed 107K Jobs Since 2015
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/11/2018
BT's Next CEO: The Candidates
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/11/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives