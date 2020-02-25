Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

OFC puts on a brave face as Ciena backs out of industry shows

News Analysis Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief 2/25/2020
Comment (0)

The Optical Fibre Conference (OFC), a trade show and exhibition for the optical networking industry, has been up and running for the past 40 years. Today, the show had its first major vendor cancellation due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Ciena, one of the world's leading optical networking vendors and an anchor tenant of the OFC show floor, has said it won't be turning up.

"Ciena is canceling its plans to exhibit and participate at the upcoming Capacity Middle East 2020 event, scheduled to take place March 2-5 in Dubai, and the upcoming OFC 2020 event, scheduled to take place March 9-11 in San Diego, in both cases due to growing concerns about and the continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus," Ciena said via a statement on its website.

OFC, as an industry event, is a rare combination of a technical conference and a business exhibition – a place where you can just as easily run into doctoral students, career engineers and CEOs. It's a delightfully odd attendee mix that blends together nicely as everyone consumes the latest specs and speculation about our big-bandwidth fiber future. Carriers organize the technical sessions; vendors and components makers turn up on the exhibit floor and they have to be ready to talk to anyone – from a global telco exec to a gaggle of students.

The OFC 2020 organizers aren't flinching in the wake of Ciena's withdrawal. Here's the official statement, emailed to Light Reading and attributed to no one in particular:

"We are excited to confirm that OFC 2020 is still on and going strong. The conference will be held as planned March 8-12 in San Diego, California with a high-quality technical program and exhibition. OFC Management is fully committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all OFC attendees. We respect Ciena’s decision and will continue to support the many exhibitors who plan to attend the conference and exhibition. We expect the show floor to be as busy as ever. The list of confirmed exhibitors can be found on the OFC website."

An industry source told Light Reading that Ciena is walking away from more than a dozen speaking opportunities and usually brings well over 100 people to OFC – a mix of salespeople, marketing folks, engineers and executives.

Huawei, another company that exhibited at OFC in 2019, will have people attending the show but won't have a booth on the show floor at OFC 2020. OFC's organizers didn't name Huawei, but noted that the show's usual number of attendees from China would be way down. "Some Chinese exhibiting companies have determined that they will be unable to exhibit, while other Chinese exhibiting companies may utilize non-China based staff, or sales representatives/distributors with knowledge of their products and services to represent them," the show said via a statement on its site dated February 13.

"The top two [optical networking] hardware vendors in the world won't have a booth there," said Cignal AI Lead Analyst Scott Wilkinson. "That is a big deal."

Wilkinson, who has been attending OFC in all its various iterations since he was a grad student in the early 1990s, said Ciena has been a key OFC presence for years. "On both sides of the aisle – the technical and marketing side – it's a big loss… They were the ones talking about WDM back when no one else was."

Related links

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
Liquid OTN Drives the Popularity of OTN Premium Private Lines By Huawei
Tapping 5G-Era Storage to Turn Data Into Business Opportunities By Peter Zhou, Huawei
Huawei AirPON: Opening the Door to Fiber Network Rollout for Mobile Operators By Huawei
Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected, Says Huawei's Ritchie Peng By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE