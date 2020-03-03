Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

OFC management: 500 sponsors and exhibitors are planning to attend

News Analysis Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief 3/3/2020
Comment (0)

The Optical Fibre Conference (OFC) is expecting a big list of exhibitors and sponsors to turn up in San Diego next week.

OFC show management told Light Reading in an email that "more than 500 exhibitors and sponsors are still planning to attend the conference and options are being made available to speakers and presenters impacted by imposed travel restrictions and company policies to pre-record their presentation or participate live via Zoom." The show is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 8.

Several optical networking vendors and service providers are limiting staff travel to large events because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19, caused by a new member of the coronavirus family that's similar to SARS and MERS.

The show's organizers – the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE ComSoc), IEEE Photonics Society and The Optical Society (OSA) – have said they are taking health and safety precautions so that folks turning up can focus on the program.

"While there have been large event cancellations in Europe and Asia, that has not been suggested or advised by U.S. government and health officials given the extremely low risk. For OFC, it is business as usual," the show's organizers wrote on the OFC site's COVID-19 FAQ.

The conference has more than 30 business sessions and over 130 technical sessions scheduled for the week-long gathering. The exhibits floor will feature hundreds of organizations, too, organizers said.

Light Reading has verified that the following 20 firms have pulled out. We won't update this list, but we do encourage companies to comment in the space below to say whether they're going so others can more easily connect for meetings.

Please send optical networking news and announcements to [email protected]

Table 1: 20 companies pulling out of OFC 2020

Company Status Details
Acacia Communications Withdrawal confirmed. The optical components vendor announced on February 27 it was pulling out "due to growing global concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak."
Ciena Withdrawal confirmed. Announced and reported on February 25.
Cignal AI Withdrawal confirmed. The analyst group emailed clients on March 2 to confirm its OFC withdrawal.
Cisco Withdrawal confirmed. The networking giant said on February 28 that it won't be at OFC or the HIMSS event, which was scheduled for the same week.
Corning Withdrawal confirmed. The optical fiber maker announced its withdrawal from OFC on March 2.
EXFO Withdrawal confirmed. The testing vendor emailed Light Reading on March 2.
Fujitsu Network Communications Withdrawal reported. Multiple analysts have reported that the company is no longer participating.
Huawei Exhibition withdrawal confirmed. The company may have N. American, European and other staff attending technical sessions, but it won't be hosting a booth on the show floor.
Infinera Withdrawal confirmed. The optical networking vendor announced its withdrawal on February 27.
Innolight Withdrawal reported. The components vendor announced its OFC withdrawal on its website.
Inphi Withdrawal confirmed. Multiple analysts have reported that the company is no longer participating.
Intel Withdrawal confirmed. Intel confirmed its withdrawal from OFC in a February 27 email to Light Reading.
Juniper Networks Withdrawal confirmed. The network equipment vendor emailed press and analysts about its cancellation on March 1.
Lumentum Withdrawal confirmed. The optical components vendor announced its decision on February 25.
Mellanox Withdrawal confirmed. Multiple analysts have reported that the company is no longer participating.
Nokia Withdrawal confirmed. The company announced its OFC withdrawal on February 28.
OFS Withdrawal confirmed. The optical fiber maker announced its withdrawal from OFC on February 27.
Verizon Withdrawal reported. Verizon reps told Heavy Reading that they were not sending staff to OFC this year.
VIAVI Withdrawal confirmed. The network test company announced to analysts and press via email on February 26 that it "has chosen to cancel its participation in OFC 2020."
Xilinx Withdrawal confirmed. The components vendor replied to an email from Light Reading on March 2, confirming their withdrawal.
(Source: The companies, Light Reading, Heavy Reading)

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE