OFC 2020 management: The show will go on

The Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) is holding steady and said it is still going to put on a show.

After a run of about 40 years the optical networking trade show, which is set to begin March 8 in San Diego, is looking to be in trouble as more exhibitors and participants are pulling out due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, caused by a new member of the coronavirus family that's similar to SARS and MERS.

The spread of the new virus shut down Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the world's largest telecom and tech trade shows, earlier this month.

This morning, optical networking vendor and key OFC exhibitor Infinera pulled out of the show.

"While we were looking forward to attending OFC 2020, the premier optical networking conference, and showcasing our latest innovations, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, and our concern extends to the welfare and well-being of our customers, partners and others in our community," said Tom Fallon, Infinera's CEO, in a statement emailed to the media and investors.

OFC management replied to Light Reading's inquiries with the following:

"We are excited to confirm that OFC 2020 is still on and going strong. The conference will be held as planned 8 – 12 March in San Diego, California, with a high-quality technical program and exhibition. OFC Management is fully committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all OFC attendees. We have heard from many exhibitors that they are committed to attend OFC and we thank them for their continued engagement. OFC Management respects the decision of exhibitors who decided to cancel their participation and look forward to partnering with them in the future."

Several other companies have backed out of OFC and we'll keep a running list.

Table 1: OFC 2020 Cancellations



Company Status Details Acacia Communications Withdrawal confirmed. The optical components vendora announced on February 27 it was pulling out "due to growing global concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak." Ciena Withdrawal confirmed. Announced and reported on February 25. Fujitsu Network Communications Withdrawal reported. Mentioned on Twitter by Cignal AI analyst Scott Wilkinson. Huawei Exhibition withdrawal confirmed. The company may have N. American, European and other staff attending technical sessions but it won't be hosting a booth on the show floor. Infinera Withdrawal confirmed. The optical networking vendor announced its withdrawal on February 27. Intel Withdrawal reported. Intel reps told Heavy Reading on February 26 that they were pulling out of OFC. Lumentum Withdrawal confirmed. Announced on February 25. Verizon Withdrawal reported. Verizon reps told Heavy Reading that they were not sending staff to OFC this year. VIAVI Withdrawal confirmed. The network test company announced to analysts and press via email on February 26 that it "has chosen to cancel its participation in OFC 2020."

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading