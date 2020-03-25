Nokia completes Elenion acquisition for silicon photonics

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology. The planned acquisition was originally announced February 19, 2020.

Elenion's technology expertise and unique design platform and services enable Nokia to expand its market footprint by addressing the critical and rapidly evolving optical connectivity requirements of 5G, cloud and enterprise networking. Ownership of these key assets brings time-to-market and cost advantages to Nokia's broad portfolio of networking solutions by applying the massive scale and economies of silicon design and manufacturing to the optical supply chain.

