Mexico's Gigacable Taps Telia Carrier for Capacity Boost

1/22/2020

STOCKHOLM & MEXICO CITY-- One of Mexico's leading broadband and Cable TV providers, Gigacable, today announced that it has selected Telia Carrier's IP Transit and backbone services to provide dedicated Internet access to its consumer and enterprise businesses in Mexico. The partnership will give Gigacable access to Telia Carrier's global network, supporting consumer demand for the increasing need for scalable, high performance connectivity in the Mexican market.

Gigacable is the first broadband and cable TV provider to deliver a 100 percent digital, interference-free broadband services in Mexico. Gigacable also offers the most extensive programming in the region.

Telia Carrier expanded into Mexico in the Spring of 2018, providing wholesale IP Transit, Ethernet, IPX, and Cloud Connect for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), content and cloud providers in the region.

