Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Mediacom-West Des Moines deal clears the way for Google Fiber

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/20/2022
Comment (0)

Google Fiber's plan to deploy fiber to West Des Moines is moving forward again after the city approved a settlement with incumbent operator Mediacom Communications.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed, but the city told the BusinessRecord that Google Fiber's project there will now move forward as the deal, approved by a vote of 4-0 on Tuesday (January 18), heads to a judge for approval.

The paper added that the settlement between Mediacom and the city also resolves a Mediacom-led lawsuit that targeted the city's agreement with Google Fiber.

"The City of West Des Moines and Mediacom are pleased we were able to address each other's concerns and come to a resolution that serves the needs of residents and businesses. The good news is that our citywide conduit project continues to move ahead," the city told the BusinessRecord.

MCC Iowa LLC, a subsidiary of Mediacom, filed the suit against the city in December 2020, alleging that the council approved a sweetheart conduit network agreement with Google Fiber that violates state law. The incumbent operator also alleged that the council improperly used taxpayer-backed financing bonds to build a $50 million citywide conduit network for the exclusive use of Google Fiber.

Mediacom had also argued that the design and size of the conduit network tagged for the city was tailored to Google Fiber and would, therefore, prevent others from accessing it. Mediacom claimed that the microduct designs were too small to fit the fiber optic cables that Mediacom and other broadband service providers use.

Settlement talks between Mediacom and the city got underway in September 2021.

New deal fast-tracks Mediacom's '10G' upgrade

Though details of the agreement are still hidden, a Mediacom official tells Light Reading that the company is pleased with the deal as it will enable Mediacom to fast track its "10G" upgrade in West Des Moines. Mediacom, the official added, will now have access to conduit where it's needed, along with the ability to overlash aerial network in other areas.

The result, Mediacom said, will pave the way for multi-gigabit upload and download speeds on its coming 10G platform. 10G, a cable industry initiative, is gunning for symmetrical 10-Gig speeds, along with security enhancements and low-latency capabilities, over hybrid fiber/coax (HFC), fiber-to-the-premises and wireless networks.

In the fall of 2020, Mediacom hosted a "10G Smart Home" project in Ames, Iowa. Mediacom, CableLabs and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association used the home to demonstrate bandwidth-intensive apps, including 8K video and a light field display, via an enhanced DOCSIS 3.1 network that was upgraded to 1.2GHz and utilized a "high-split" that greatly expanded the amount of spectrum dedicated to the upstream.

Google Fiber, which is offering speeds up to 2 Gbit/s down and 1 Gbit/s upstream in its FTTP markets, said it is close to completing the technical requirements to connect customers to the first section of the West Des Moines network. Google Fiber expects to open signups for service in sections of the northeast corner of the city in the "next few months," Mark Strama, GM of expansion markets at Google Fiber, noted in this blog post.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE