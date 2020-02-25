Lumentum bows out of OFC

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Lumentum announced today that it will not be attending the upcoming OFC 2020 conference and tradeshow scheduled for March 8-12 in San Diego due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus globally. This withdrawal includes all investor and industry events scheduled during OFC.

"Every year, we look forward to attending OFC to showcase our latest innovations and advancements in technology," said Alan Lowe, Lumentum President and CEO. "However, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners. This year, due to the rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak, we believe we can better serve all of our stakeholders by exercising an abundance of caution and not attending OFC."

Lumentum's decision to withdraw from OFC is consistent with precautions Lumentum has already taken to help protect the health and safety of Lumentum employees, customers, and partners in response to the spread of COVID-19 globally.

Lumentum