Koley Quits as Juniper's CTO

Juniper Networks dropped a bit of a bombshell just ahead of Thanksgiving, announcing in a filing to the SEC that its highly-regarded CTO, Bikash Koley, is heading for the exit door.

The filing read: "On November 22, 2019, Bikash Koley informed Juniper Networks, Inc. (the "Company") that he will resign as the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Koley will remain with the Company in his current role until January 3, 2020."

Bikash Koley is heading for Juniper's exit door.

Koley joined Juniper in the summer of 2017 from Google, where he had been instrumental in the webscale giant's network strategy. During his time at Juniper, Koley has been a high-profile spokesperson for the vendor, helping to formulate and deliver the company's technology vision.

While there is no official word from Juniper, reported it had seen an internal memo stating that Raj Yavatkar, who has been a part of Google Cloud's cloud networking engineering team since early 2018, will take the role of Juniper CTO, suggesting that Koley's departure has long been planned.

Google Cloud's Raj Yavatkar is set to join as Juniper's new CTO.

Prior to his time at Google Cloud, Yavatkar was a fellow and Senior VP at VMware (May 2014-December 2017) and before that a Fellow and Director of System-on-Chip Architecture at Intel.

For more on Koley's time at Juniper, see:

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading