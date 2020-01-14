& cplSiteName &

Juniper Hires New Channel Chief

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the appointment of Gordon Mackintosh as the new Worldwide Vice President of Channel and Virtual Sales. In his role, Mackintosh will drive Juniper’s go-to-market strategy for partners, aimed at delivering greater business outcomes through Juniper’s broad portfolio of AI-driven, cloud-based enterprise solutions and managed-services offerings, as well as simplifying the process of doing business with Juniper.

Mackintosh’s experience includes leading high-performance teams in executive sales and channel management roles at top networking and technology companies. In his previous role as Global Head of Channels and Distribution at Extreme Networks, Mackintosh deployed new partner programs and initiatives, driving partner growth and profitability, as well as managing investments in growing virtual sales teams to partners to develop new Enterprise business.

Prior to joining Extreme Networks, Mackintosh held a number of positions at Cisco Systems, developing industry leading partner GTM programs and leading direct and indirect sales teams for cloud and software solutions in small and medium enterprise markets.

