Jim Lynch to be FiberLight's interim CEO

ATLANTA – FiberLight, LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of construction experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, announces that Jim Lynch, Executive Chairman of FiberLight, will serve as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent CEO is appointed.

Lynch's proven experience with FiberLight, where he previously served as the company's CEO, makes him ideally prepared to guide FiberLight as it continues to support clients and deliver strategic fiber solutions to meet evolving requirements and network growth trajectories. In addition to Lynch's role at FiberLight, Lynch is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Thermo Capital Partners. Lynch was Executive Chairman and CEO of Xspedius Communications LLC, a successful fiber solutions provider.

FiberLight enables companies delivering high-capacity networks with dense and diverse fiber requirements, particularly for enterprise businesses adapting and enabling digital transformation. The company continues to see growing demand from hyperscale, mobile network operator (MNO) and wireless internet service provider (WISP) customers as they look to meet increased content consumption demands while expanding end-user traffic and requirements.

To meet the connectivity demands and network growth requirements of its customers, FiberLight continues to densify its already robust Texas and Virginia networks. These expansions are driven by regional MNO and WISP tower expansions, hyperscale-owned data center connectivity requirements and multiple hyperscale conduit and diverse fiber route use cases. The company's high-capacity lit and dark fiber footprint now spans 10,350 route miles in Texas and 700 route miles in Virginia, providing customers diverse connectivity and enhanced fiber capabilities—all while allowing them to bypass congested existing fiber routes.

"I am honored to have been appointed and trusted with this position. I look forward to working with the team and together guiding FiberLight's core commitment to developing solutions to support its customers as they look to harness new digital opportunities," comments Jim Lynch, interim Chief Executive Officer of FiberLight. "As owner and Executive Chairman of the company, watching FiberLight grow year over year by providing customers with innovative dark and lit fiber solutions enabling digital transformation has allowed me to be witness to some amazing success stories. I am excited to lead the company as it continues on this path of excellence and trusted partnership on behalf of its customers."

FiberLight offers 20 years of dedicated expertise designing, building, maintaining and operating large-scale, custom high-capacity fiber infrastructure in some of the country's most rapidly growing areas. The company's dark fiber solutions deliver complete operational control, security and scalability, improving business operations and provisioning peace of mind for network and data center providers, large enterprises across the U.S. and up-the-stack partners who are evolving their capabilities.

FiberLight