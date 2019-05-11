Infinera Delays Q3 Earnings Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for the third fiscal quarter, which ended September 28, 2019, from the afternoon of November 6, 2019 to pre-market opening on November 12, 2019.

This will provide Infinera with additional time to complete its quarter-end closing procedures, which have been delayed with respect only to third quarter results. This delay is in connection with Infinera’s integration of three separate global instances of SAP into a single enterprise resource planning system during the quarter.

Infinera expects to report that its GAAP revenue for the third fiscal quarter will be in the range of $324 million to $327 million, and its non-GAAP revenue will be in the range of $326 million to $329 million, which eliminates the effect of acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments. Additionally, Infinera announced that its bookings were significantly higher than revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2019 with backlog having grown for the fourth consecutive quarter and it expects sequential revenue growth in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019.

Infinera intends to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its third fiscal quarter of 2019 on the same date as the rescheduled earnings call.

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)