Optical/IP

Infinera claims 800G record

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/18/2020
Comment (0)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today the successful completion of a live network trial of 800 gigabits per second (800G) single-wavelength transmission at 96 Gbaud over 950 kilometers (km) across a long-haul link in a major North American network operator’s production network.

Powered by Infinera’s sixth-generation dual-800G Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE6) technology, this achievement signals a major industry milestone in driving down the cost per bit of telecommunications networks. The trial showcased the ability of Infinera’s 800G technology designed to enable network operators to rapidly and cost-effectively address the increasing capacity demands of new services such as 5G, enhanced broadband, and cloud-based business services.

Conducted over a third-party optical line system carrying live multi-vendor traffic, the production network trial was implemented using Infinera’s industry-leading Groove (GX) Series, equipped with an ICE6-based sled over industry-standard G.652 fiber. The results of the trial demonstrated the superior performance value of Infinera’s vertically integrated ICE6 optical engine, which features second-generation Nyquist subcarriers, 64QAM with per-subcarrier long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping, and per-subcarrier dynamic bandwidth allocation.

“The success of this trial proves our ability to transmit 800G high-baud-rate signals across significant distances, which will be instrumental in driving down network costs,” said Parthi Kandappan, Chief Technology Officer at Infinera. “This marks another major accomplishment for Infinera’s Optical Innovation Center, adding to its long history of pioneering innovations in optical networking.”

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)

