|
Verizon's Wellbrock: RAN Is Fancy Radio That Rides on Fiber
5/15/2019
DENVER -- Big 5G Event -- The radio access network receives plenty of attention in 5G discussions, but Verizon's Glenn Wellbrock says those "fancy radios" require a strong fiber backbone. In 2017, Verizon committed to a three-year deal with Corning for over $1 billion in optical fiber to support its network infrastructure. Wellbrock also explains Verizon's strategies around utilizing mmWave to boost bandwidth in the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service, and why Verizon plans to use NG-PON2 for radio access in the future.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
Upcoming Webinars
May 16, 2019
The Impact of Full Duplex DOCSIS on Cable Networks
May 22, 2019
5G Consumer Monetization Strategies
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
August 15, 2019
Deploying Next Generation Passive Optical Networks
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Transform Beyond Borders to Lead the Innovation
By Ben Zhou, CEO, Whale Cloud
ZTE & China Mobile Jointly Realizing Industry’s First Typical-Service-Based NB-IoT High-Capacity Evaluation With NMVP
By by Liu Shuang, Director of FDD Product MKT & Solution Team, ZTE
Reject Limits. Build the Future.
By David Wang, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
China Telecom & Huawei Jointly Complete the World's First End-to-End 5G SA Voice & Video Call
By Jay Liu, Senior Marketing Manager, Cloud Core Product Line, Huawei Technologies
SlideshowsThe Big 5G Event: Photos
More Slideshows
Infographics