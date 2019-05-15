& cplSiteName &
Verizon's Wellbrock: RAN Is Fancy Radio That Rides on Fiber

5/15/2019
DENVER -- Big 5G Event -- The radio access network receives plenty of attention in 5G discussions, but Verizon's Glenn Wellbrock says those "fancy radios" require a strong fiber backbone. In 2017, Verizon committed to a three-year deal with Corning for over $1 billion in optical fiber to support its network infrastructure. Wellbrock also explains Verizon's strategies around utilizing mmWave to boost bandwidth in the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service, and why Verizon plans to use NG-PON2 for radio access in the future.
