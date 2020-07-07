The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei, broadband and ad boycotts

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei, broadband and ad boycotts7/7/2020
On what may be the final remote-recorded podcast, the team decided to get the inevitable Huawei segment out of the way first this week, with a look at the vendor's dwindling prospects in the UK. They move on to review recent moves around broadband and fiber investment and conclude with a look at the growing trend toward corporate activism as expressed through a Facebook advertising boycott.
