Tellabs Taps Rich Schroder as President & CEO

DALLAS -- Tellabs Access LLC ("Tellabs") announced today that Rich Schroder has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Tellabs, replacing former President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Norrod, starting January 1, 2020.

Over the last 15 years, Mr. Schroder has held numerous positions within Tellabs and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he was responsible for all business operations including PLM, R&D, IT, Customer Service, HR, Legal, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations for Tellabs' products worldwide.

Rich is a telecom industry veteran with past experience running global multi-site organizations in Asia, Europe and across the U.S. on behalf of AFC, Marconi, RELTEC, DSC and Siemens. He has over 30 years of industry experience, with over 25 years of experience in PON technologies, serving all major U.S. telecommunication customers, including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink and many key enterprise and federal government customers.

