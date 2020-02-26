Technetix buys broadband biz of Germany's ECAD

ALBOURNE, UK – Technetix, the award-winning global technology supplier, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the broadband equipment business of ECAD GmbH, Germany.

Our customers will benefit from access to a greater range and depth of outstanding FTTH and broadband cable technology products, both in Germany and globally. The acquisition will enable accelerated growth and market traction for Technetix, particularly with additional German offices in its global network. The ECAD operation will become an integral part of Technetix, enabling the company to further expand its extensive portfolio, while providing a smooth transition to ECAD's customer base.

Paul Broadhurst, Chief Executive Officer, Technetix Group, said, "We are delighted with this acquisition as Technetix and ECAD have complementary businesses. We are committed to a swift and seamless integration and will continue to serve customers with innovative products and enhanced customer service. This purchase will expand Technetix' business in Germany with the addition of ECAD's very talented sales and engineering teams. We will also extend our range of FTTH products which we will be promoting globally."

