TDS to bring 1-Gig over FTTP to Spokane

MADISON, Wis. – TDS Metrocom, a business unit of TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has been granted a municipal franchise by the city of Spokane, Wash. to build a 1,100-mile fiber-to-the-home network. The network will ultimately connect more than 88,000 homes and businesses across the community.

TDS' expansion into Spokane will also create new job opportunities. New positions in sales and technical services are currently posted on the company's website with additional positions anticipated in the coming months.

With the city of Spokane franchise approval complete, TDS officials and contracted construction teams will become highly visible in the area this spring.

Last year, TDS began building a 700-mile fiber-optic network to the nearby communities of Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Hayden Lake, Post Falls, and Rathdrum, Idaho to deliver the same 1Gig broadband technology. The first customers were connected in November of 2019 and services will continue launching in phases in the coming months.

TDS